927 Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:APD opened at $291.42 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.88 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $283.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.09. The company has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 71.57%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.