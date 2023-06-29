Addison Capital Co Cuts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Addison Capital Co cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,746 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after acquiring an additional 116,383,502 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,263,591,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $129.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 307.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.09.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,408,115. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

