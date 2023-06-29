Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Position Reduced by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 37.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 263,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,947 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $32,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of AAP opened at $68.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.87 and its 200-day moving average is $124.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.56 and a 12-month high of $212.25.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.88). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 89.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $132.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Pertz purchased 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.02 per share, with a total value of $302,041.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,102.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,463 shares of company stock worth $359,924 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

