Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alamo Group in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Alamo Group in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new position in Alamo Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Alamo Group from $208.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

Alamo Group Trading Down 0.6 %

In other news, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total value of $273,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,788.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALG stock opened at $181.78 on Thursday. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.98 and a 12 month high of $186.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.90. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.84. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $411.77 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9.00%.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

