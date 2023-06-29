Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 217,704 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 754,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 217,704 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $26,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $414,830,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 826.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.85.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $29.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.14 and a 1 year high of $42.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.67. The company has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.97, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -52.60%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

