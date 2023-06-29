Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 37,893 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,893 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $30,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,153,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,762,000 after purchasing an additional 11,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Concentrix by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,103,000 after acquiring an additional 35,619 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Concentrix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,357,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,041,000 after acquiring an additional 23,433 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Concentrix by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,207,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Concentrix by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,739,000 after acquiring an additional 14,694 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNXC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Concentrix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Concentrix from $157.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Concentrix Price Performance

CNXC opened at $83.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.49. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $79.37 and a twelve month high of $151.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 20.63%. Concentrix’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

About Concentrix

(Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.