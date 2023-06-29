Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 5,236 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $29,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in argenx by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 804,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,106,000 after acquiring an additional 18,092 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in argenx by 12.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 739,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,138,000 after acquiring an additional 79,119 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in argenx by 236.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,788,000 after acquiring an additional 443,217 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in argenx by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,769,000 after acquiring an additional 133,200 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in argenx by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 431,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx Stock Up 1.2 %

argenx stock opened at $384.68 on Thursday. argenx SE has a 52 week low of $333.07 and a 52 week high of $423.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.96. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.41 and a beta of 0.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by $1.82. argenx had a negative return on equity of 35.36% and a negative net margin of 79.45%. The business had revenue of $229.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.24 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARGX. JMP Securities lowered their target price on argenx from $448.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group began coverage on argenx in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Societe Generale began coverage on argenx in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Securities boosted their target price on argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, argenx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $456.16.

About argenx

(Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.