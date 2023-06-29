Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 62,311 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 436,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 62,311 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $26,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 308.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 126.1% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

MTX opened at $55.18 on Thursday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.38 and a 12-month high of $73.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.93 and a 200-day moving average of $60.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 5.67%.

Minerals Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

See Also

