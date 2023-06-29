Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 65.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 268,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,757 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $25,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,785,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 195,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,696,000 after acquiring an additional 79,526 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 298.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 406,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,177,000 after acquiring an additional 304,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE OMC opened at $96.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.45. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $97.22.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on OMC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,821,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $169,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,073,741 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

