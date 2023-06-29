Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 1,055 Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,528,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $28,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRA. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in ProAssurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $630,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in ProAssurance by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ProAssurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProAssurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in ProAssurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $940,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ProAssurance Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PRA opened at $14.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.34. The company has a market capitalization of $809.91 million, a P/E ratio of -299.74 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. ProAssurance Co. has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $24.50.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $272.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.40 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ProAssurance Profile

(Free Report)

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicates segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.