Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 52,309 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,309 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in RB Global were worth $28,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in RB Global by 380.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in RB Global in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in RB Global by 176.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in RB Global by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in RB Global by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at RB Global

In other RB Global news, CEO Ann Fandozzi acquired 18,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.06 per share, with a total value of $1,001,299.32. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,774.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert George Elton purchased 1,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $79,654.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,654.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ann Fandozzi purchased 18,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.06 per share, with a total value of $1,001,299.32. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 116,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,774.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 21,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,754 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of RBA opened at $58.54 on Thursday. RB Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.72 and a 52 week high of $72.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.74). RB Global had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $512.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.18 million. On average, analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of RB Global from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. OTR Global upgraded shares of RB Global to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.57.

RB Global Profile

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

See Also

