Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 69,000 Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,067,102 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $26,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIB. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Bancolombia during the fourth quarter valued at $21,404,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 25.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,227,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,011,000 after buying an additional 446,778 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Bancolombia during the fourth quarter valued at $10,165,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Bancolombia during the fourth quarter valued at $8,641,000. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,521,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,485,000 after buying an additional 271,288 shares during the period.

Bancolombia Price Performance

Bancolombia stock opened at $27.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Bancolombia S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.23.

Bancolombia Cuts Dividend

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 18.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bancolombia S.A. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.6959 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.19%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CIB. TheStreet raised Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Bancolombia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Bermuda, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

Featured Stories

