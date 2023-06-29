Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 162,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,505 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $29,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.6% in the first quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 32,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.0% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 42.7% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 55,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 16,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $183.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.48. The company has a market cap of $253.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.98 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 106.53%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

