Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 17,408 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $25,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $389,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $344,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402,873 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,195,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $384,600,000 after purchasing an additional 173,113 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,893,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $288,209,000 after purchasing an additional 174,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 910,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,583,000 after purchasing an additional 24,628 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,304 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $191,992.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

HAE stock opened at $84.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $91.39.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $304.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.53 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.17.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

