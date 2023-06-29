Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 449,733 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $25,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 70,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on PRGS shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Insider Transactions at Progress Software

Progress Software Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 46,028 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $2,603,803.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,493.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 461 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 46,028 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $2,603,803.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,493.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,998 shares of company stock valued at $4,031,322. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $53.60 on Thursday. Progress Software Co. has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.18 and a 200-day moving average of $55.67.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The company had revenue of $165.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

