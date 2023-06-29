Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 188,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 78,212 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $28,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Sempra by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 780.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra during the 1st quarter worth about $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sempra by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,411,000 after acquiring an additional 23,431 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Sempra by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Sempra from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sempra from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sempra from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.63.

Sempra Price Performance

NYSE:SRE opened at $145.13 on Thursday. Sempra has a 12 month low of $136.54 and a 12 month high of $176.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Further Reading

