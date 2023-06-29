Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 158,298 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,671 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $25,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $179.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.09. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.48 and a fifty-two week high of $180.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.85.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 3.91%. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $4,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,988,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $4,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,988,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,820,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,647,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,462 shares of company stock valued at $8,298,143. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

