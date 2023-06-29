Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 49.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,568 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $29,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ELF. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $3,184,366.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,994,425.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $3,184,366.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,994,425.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard G. Wolford sold 36,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $3,940,226.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,622.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 230,583 shares of company stock worth $22,326,634. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $110.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.60, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.81. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $113.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.42.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $187.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.63 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 18.00%. On average, analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.