Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,034 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $26,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $256.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $68.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $272.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.55.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

