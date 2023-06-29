Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $24.69 Million Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 260,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $24,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 15,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $93.87 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $100.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2693 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

