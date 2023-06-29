Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $24.74 Million Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 473,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,845 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $24,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 2,303.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $61.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 476.81, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.20. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $71.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.83.

Insider Activity

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $57.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.73 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 8,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $537,685.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,807,745.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Serena Jones sold 23,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $1,340,792.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 8,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $537,685.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,807,745.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 253,504 shares of company stock worth $14,700,625. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

(Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

