Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $25.02 Million Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 597,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,496 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $25,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retireful LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth about $766,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 195,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,183,000 after purchasing an additional 68,918 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $40.09 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $47.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.27 and its 200-day moving average is $41.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

