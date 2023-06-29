Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $25.39 Million Stock Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 59.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,380 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $25,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Teradata by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Teradata by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 601,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,670,000 after purchasing an additional 153,500 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Teradata in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Teradata by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,294 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in Teradata by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 34,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 13,420 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Teradata

In related news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $200,182.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,345,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Teradata news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $200,182.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,345,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 29,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $1,498,263.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,965,177.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,081 shares of company stock worth $2,310,946. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teradata Stock Up 1.6 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on TDC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Teradata from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.44.

Shares of TDC opened at $52.33 on Thursday. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $52.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Teradata had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.91 million. On average, analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

