Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $25.84 Million Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $25,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 0.8% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 1.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Performance

NUE stock opened at $161.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.63. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $182.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.56.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.67 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.95 EPS for the current year.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on NUE. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.88.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.