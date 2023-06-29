Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $26.16 Million Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 868,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,105 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $26,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,095,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,308,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,435,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333,675 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 942.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,097,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608,773 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,572,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,152,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,617,000 after purchasing an additional 871,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY opened at $33.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $37.37.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. DA Davidson raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

