Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $27.07 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 362.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,923 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $27,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 54.5% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $500,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 566.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 55,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,112,000 after buying an additional 47,554 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $958,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $123.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.31 and a 12-month high of $176.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.69.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.04.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,279. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

