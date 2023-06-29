Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $27.93 Million Position in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,340,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,502 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Viad worth $27,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VVI. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Viad by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 89,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Viad by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 23,240 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Viad by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viad during the 4th quarter worth about $1,032,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Viad during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Viad alerts:

Viad Stock Up 6.2 %

VVI opened at $25.77 on Thursday. Viad Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $536.79 million, a P/E ratio of 46.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average of $23.83.

Insider Transactions at Viad

Viad ( NYSE:VVI Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.25. Viad had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $260.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.32 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Viad Corp will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joshua Schechter bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $43,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,707.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VVI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Viad in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

About Viad

(Free Report)

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, and Iceland. It operates through Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions segments. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.