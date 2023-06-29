Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $28.54 Million Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 69,885 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $28,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 23.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,252,000 after buying an additional 22,056 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 111.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 11.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,668,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $89.99 on Thursday. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.52 and a 52 week high of $97.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.77 and its 200 day moving average is $87.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.46.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.13. Diodes had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $467.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diodes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $291,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,492 shares in the company, valued at $27,498,724. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $60,713.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $291,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,492 shares in the company, valued at $27,498,724. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,639 shares of company stock worth $5,086,553 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

