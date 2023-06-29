Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $29.93 Million Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,243 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $29,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $697,296,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,184,000 after buying an additional 581,379 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $66,473,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 889,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $641,679,000 after buying an additional 89,081 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 345,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,196,000 after buying an additional 80,532 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $888.00 in a research report on Wednesday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $857.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.80, for a total transaction of $900,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,033,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total transaction of $81,931.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,605,397.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.80, for a total value of $900,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,033,496.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,620 shares of company stock worth $3,691,302 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $700.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $76.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $563.82 and a 1-year high of $837.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $760.42 and its 200-day moving average is $759.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.