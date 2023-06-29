Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 570,604 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,795 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $27,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,077,000 after buying an additional 119,766 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,980,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,863,000 after buying an additional 55,142 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,764,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,938,000 after buying an additional 105,991 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,405,378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,479,000 after buying an additional 9,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,673,000 after acquiring an additional 141,780 shares during the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $60.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.14. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $36.58 and a one year high of $61.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $293.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.90 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 6.45%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James B. Nish sold 4,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $281,352.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,976 shares in the company, valued at $678,919.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

Featured Articles

