Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 190,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,756 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $27,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AIT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 35.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 53.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 7,164 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 1,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $215,166.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,156,355.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $160.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $142.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.37. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $149.42. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.45%.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

