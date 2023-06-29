Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,790 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,478 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $29,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $162.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.93. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $189.45. The stock has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.75.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at $879,988.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at $879,988.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

