Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 525,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $24,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 1st quarter worth $3,265,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Qiagen by 19.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 398,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,307,000 after purchasing an additional 63,785 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Qiagen by 43.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 50,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 15,351 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Qiagen by 15.0% during the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 585,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,396,000 after buying an additional 76,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qiagen by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 243,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after buying an additional 25,971 shares during the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Qiagen from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qiagen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.87.

QGEN opened at $44.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.36. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $40.38 and a 1 year high of $51.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.38.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $485.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.23 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

