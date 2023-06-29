Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 12,000 Shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,079,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group were worth $27,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GHG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 300,895.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 63,188 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,907,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 7,475.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 680,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 671,251 shares during the last quarter.

Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE GHG opened at $5.27 on Thursday. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $5.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree Inns brand in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in investment holding activities; and provision of information technology services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

