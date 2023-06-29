Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 120,235 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,368,341 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,235 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $28,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FHB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 140,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after buying an additional 10,978 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 313,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on First Hawaiian from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded First Hawaiian from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

NASDAQ FHB opened at $17.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.25. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $216.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.28 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

