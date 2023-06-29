Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 14,741 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,014,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,741 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $28,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 721.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 131.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Robert A. Kasdin acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $238,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 85,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,950.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Trading Up 0.5 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

NYSE:ARI opened at $11.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 42.44, a quick ratio of 42.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.66. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $13.10.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 76.50%.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

(Free Report)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.