Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 179,522 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,431,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,522 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ACCO Brands worth $28,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 3.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 73,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 12.0% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 20,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 75,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 17,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 9,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of ACCO Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

Shares of ACCO opened at $5.17 on Thursday. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $7.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.41, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $402.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.88 million. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -176.47%.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

