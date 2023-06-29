Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 6,075 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 148,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $24,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Zoetis by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS opened at $169.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $78.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $187.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.86%.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.50.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.