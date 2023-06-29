Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,116,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,109 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $30,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Janus International Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBI opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.86. Janus International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $12.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.77.

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Janus International Group had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.58 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 7,711,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $70,098,634.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 348,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,919.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 42.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

