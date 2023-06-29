Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 1,064.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 533,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 487,290 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $28,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 107.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $4,733,915.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,773 shares in the company, valued at $867,766.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total transaction of $236,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,515,055.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $4,733,915.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,773 shares in the company, valued at $867,766.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 181,783 shares of company stock worth $10,745,972. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 1.7 %

MNST opened at $57.15 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $60.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.02. The company has a market cap of $57.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 7th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $52.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.98.

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.