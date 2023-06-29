Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,260,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,571 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $27,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Dropbox by 446.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Dropbox by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Dropbox by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DBX. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.14.

In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $3,462,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,781,892 shares in the company, valued at $187,142,118.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $210,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 378,798 shares in the company, valued at $7,958,545.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $3,462,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,781,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,142,118.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 713,707 shares of company stock worth $17,200,132. 25.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $26.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.35. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $26.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.83.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $611.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.40 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 22.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. Analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

