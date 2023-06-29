Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 774,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,992 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $26,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 9,316 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 376.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 457,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after purchasing an additional 361,187 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 96,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 34,412 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chefs’ Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $34.69 on Thursday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $41.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.10. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.12 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, including artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

