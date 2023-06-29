Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 503.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 809,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 675,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $27,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWC. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $34.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $36.28.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

