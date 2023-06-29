Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,355 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $25,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $1,505,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 363.0% in the fourth quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 23,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,151 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $21,098,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 337.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 67,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after purchasing an additional 52,358 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ASND. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $186.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $132.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.09.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Down 1.3 %

ASND opened at $86.98 on Thursday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $134.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.89. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.52.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.84) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $36.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.53 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 721.72% and a negative return on equity of 150.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.