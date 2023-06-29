Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 601,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,094 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $28,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

Citigroup Price Performance

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $46.24 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $54.56. The stock has a market cap of $90.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.