Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 10,587 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,587 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $25,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,025,000 after acquiring an additional 111,367 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,517,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,388,000 after buying an additional 226,853 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,371,000 after buying an additional 15,790 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $135,367,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,734,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:FLT opened at $245.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.69 and a 1-year high of $246.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The company had revenue of $901.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

