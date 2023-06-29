Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 12,692 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 320,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,692 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $29,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Masonite International by 15.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,505,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,298,000 after buying an additional 200,769 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Masonite International by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 900,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,602,000 after buying an additional 369,810 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Masonite International by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 830,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,948,000 after buying an additional 370,355 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Masonite International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,638,000 after buying an additional 13,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Masonite International by 23.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,994,000 after buying an additional 113,896 shares during the last quarter.

Masonite International Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DOOR opened at $100.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.29. Masonite International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $104.17. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.30. Masonite International had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. Masonite International’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Masonite International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Masonite International from $102.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Masonite International from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Catherine Anne Shellabarger sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total value of $75,080.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,401.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Masonite International news, insider Alexander Albert Legall sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $156,417.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,676.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Catherine Anne Shellabarger sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total value of $75,080.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,401.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

