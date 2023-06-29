Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 19,767 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 191,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,767 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $27,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 455.8% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AME has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

AMETEK Price Performance

AME opened at $158.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.56 and a 200 day moving average of $143.43. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.98 and a 52-week high of $159.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 19.38%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Featured Articles

