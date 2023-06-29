Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 210,966 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 823,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,966 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $28,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PagerDuty from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PagerDuty from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Craig Hallum downgraded PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.30.

In other news, Director Rathi Murthy sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $964,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $2,179,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 796,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,149,980.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Rathi Murthy sold 45,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $964,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 223,605 shares of company stock valued at $6,526,500 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PD opened at $22.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.40. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $35.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 0.93.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $103.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

