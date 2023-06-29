Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 33,467 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 572,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33,467 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $28,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in American International Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,331,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in American International Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of AIG opened at $56.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.19 and its 200 day moving average is $56.85. The company has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.80%.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 426,395,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,928,918,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

